GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock Price Up 6.5% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $86.84 and last traded at $87.3630. 794,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 727,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.06.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $120.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.17%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and EPS slightly beat expectations — reported $120.99M revenue and $0.14 EPS vs. consensus ~$120.8M and $0.11, a concrete data beat that supports growth traction. Zacks: Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat

Q4 revenue and EPS slightly beat expectations — reported $120.99M revenue and $0.14 EPS vs. consensus ~$120.8M and $0.11, a concrete data beat that supports growth traction. Positive Sentiment: Company reaffirmed full‑year 2026 guidance and provided an investor presentation/earnings call with details — this reduces uncertainty about management’s outlook. BusinessWire: Q4 & Full‑Year Results

Company reaffirmed full‑year 2026 guidance and provided an investor presentation/earnings call with details — this reduces uncertainty about management’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Street upgrades and constructive notes: Seeking Alpha upgraded WGS to Buy, arguing operational improvements and a clearer growth plan (management plans to markedly expand commercial footprint in 2026) make the story investable again. Seeking Alpha: Rating Upgrade

Street upgrades and constructive notes: Seeking Alpha upgraded WGS to Buy, arguing operational improvements and a clearer growth plan (management plans to markedly expand commercial footprint in 2026) make the story investable again. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG lowered its price target from $200 to $170 but kept a Buy rating — shows continued analyst conviction but with a more conservative valuation view. The Fly / Benzinga: BTIG Lowers PT

BTIG lowered its price target from $200 to $170 but kept a Buy rating — shows continued analyst conviction but with a more conservative valuation view. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage framed the quarter as “mixed” (revenue OK but earnings/near‑term profitability weaker), which can dampen enthusiasm — EPS is well below last year’s level, and net margins remain thin. Investing.com: Mixed Q4 Results

Some coverage framed the quarter as “mixed” (revenue OK but earnings/near‑term profitability weaker), which can dampen enthusiasm — EPS is well below last year’s level, and net margins remain thin. Negative Sentiment: Management’s stated strategy to prioritize aggressive commercial expansion in 2026 (to capture growth) implies near‑term margin pressure and higher operating investment — a tradeoff that can make investors sell now and wait for 2027 proof of scale. Seeking Alpha: Growth vs Margins

Several brokerages have recently commented on WGS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on GeneDx in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on GeneDx from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on GeneDx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

In related news, COO Bryan Dechairo sold 5,961 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $510,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $29,794.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,700.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,831 over the last ninety days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 664.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average of $124.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -107.60 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx’s laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

