Truist Financial Reaffirms Hold Rating for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 4.8%

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $26.90 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 68.23% and a negative net margin of 20.17%.The company had revenue of $290.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,341,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $161,363,000 after purchasing an additional 278,042 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,691,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,811,000 after buying an additional 991,649 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,564,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,811,000 after acquiring an additional 252,934 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,196,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 429,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,021,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,430,000 after acquiring an additional 601,260 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM), headquartered in San Diego, California, is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of innovative insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Founded in 2006, the company introduced its first product, the t:slim® Insulin Pump, in 2011 and has since built a portfolio of next-generation pumps featuring touchscreen interfaces, remote software updates and integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) capabilities.

The company’s flagship offering, the t:slim X2® Insulin Pump, is engineered to work with leading CGM sensors and features automated insulin delivery algorithms that adjust basal insulin rates based on real-time glucose trends.

