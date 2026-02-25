ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 13% Higher After Earnings Beat

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 85,988,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 44,149,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBRX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,691,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,925,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,989,665.25. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christobel Selecky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 426,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,297 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 849.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 43,583 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 21.5% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.16.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

