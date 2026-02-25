nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.3333.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on nCino from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered nCino from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th.

nCino Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of nCino stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $39,843.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,178.94. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Naude sold 24,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $453,419.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,166,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,796,253.64. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,400. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in nCino by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 228,301 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in nCino by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 39,196 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nCino by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,609,000 after acquiring an additional 760,790 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

