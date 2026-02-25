Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 36,402 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,402 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the first quarter worth $1,120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the second quarter worth $841,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of RECS opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $41.81.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.