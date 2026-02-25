Empirical Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust $GSG

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,109 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 36.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 947,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities. The Trust is a commodity pool.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.