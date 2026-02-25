Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,959 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,771,785,000 after purchasing an additional 551,659 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,827,714,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,447,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,596,000 after buying an additional 226,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,010,000 after buying an additional 103,119 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial set a $1,281.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,229.33.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Head‑to‑head trial news showing Novo’s next‑gen obesity candidate underperformed Lilly’s tirzepatide has strengthened expectations that Lilly will retain market share in the high-growth weight‑loss category; that data triggered earlier upside in LLY. Trial Readout Lifts Lilly

Head‑to‑head trial news showing Novo’s next‑gen obesity candidate underperformed Lilly’s tirzepatide has strengthened expectations that Lilly will retain market share in the high-growth weight‑loss category; that data triggered earlier upside in LLY. Positive Sentiment: Lilly launched an FDA‑cleared multi‑dose KwikPen for Zepbound (tirzepatide), giving patients a more convenient monthly device at the same self‑pay price — a commercial move intended to improve adherence and retention. Zepbound KwikPen Launch

Lilly launched an FDA‑cleared multi‑dose KwikPen for Zepbound (tirzepatide), giving patients a more convenient monthly device at the same self‑pay price — a commercial move intended to improve adherence and retention. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on LLY’s longer‑term outlook (Goldman and other analysts keep Buy/Outperform calls and elevated price targets), supporting the stock’s valuation against the sector noise. Analyst Support

Wall Street remains constructive on LLY’s longer‑term outlook (Goldman and other analysts keep Buy/Outperform calls and elevated price targets), supporting the stock’s valuation against the sector noise. Neutral Sentiment: Early clinical work showing benefit of combining Zepbound with other therapies (e.g., Taltz) and investor commentary on retention strategies (multi‑dose pen) add incremental optionality but are not immediate revenue drivers. Pipeline/Combo Data

Early clinical work showing benefit of combining Zepbound with other therapies (e.g., Taltz) and investor commentary on retention strategies (multi‑dose pen) add incremental optionality but are not immediate revenue drivers. Negative Sentiment: Nuevo pricing shock — Novo Nordisk announced U.S. list price cuts of up to ~50% for Ozempic/Wegovy (to ~$675/month starting 2027). That move has rattled the sector, and LLY shares have slipped as investors reassess pricing dynamics and potential margin/market‑share impacts across GLP‑1s. Novo Price Cut Hits Stocks

Nuevo pricing shock — Novo Nordisk announced U.S. list price cuts of up to ~50% for Ozempic/Wegovy (to ~$675/month starting 2027). That move has rattled the sector, and LLY shares have slipped as investors reassess pricing dynamics and potential margin/market‑share impacts across GLP‑1s. Negative Sentiment: Broader competition and pricing pressure could compress realized prices or accelerate payer negotiations over time, a structural risk to growth if competitors follow price cuts or insurers demand steeper discounts. Price Competition Risk

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,042.68 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,054.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $923.72.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.