Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTA. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 318,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. This is a positive change from Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

