Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 206.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $41,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $228.44 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.92 billion, a PE ratio of 96.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Positive Sentiment: Announced a $380 million investment to build two active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) plants at its North Chicago campus to support neuroscience and obesity medicines; construction starts spring 2026 and facilities are expected online by 2029, strengthening domestic supply and “Made in U.S.” manufacturing capacity. Article Title

Announced a $380 million investment to build two active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) plants at its North Chicago campus to support neuroscience and obesity medicines; construction starts spring 2026 and facilities are expected online by 2029, strengthening domestic supply and “Made in U.S.” manufacturing capacity. Positive Sentiment: FDA approved the combination of VENCLEXTA (venetoclax) and acalabrutinib as a first-line, all‑oral, fixed‑duration regimen for previously untreated CLL — a label expansion that can meaningfully support oncology revenue growth. Article Title

FDA approved the combination of VENCLEXTA (venetoclax) and acalabrutinib as a first-line, all‑oral, fixed‑duration regimen for previously untreated CLL — a label expansion that can meaningfully support oncology revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and $275 price target, citing upside from operating leverage and under‑appreciated growth potential — a catalyst that can attract buyers. Article Title

Barclays initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and $275 price target, citing upside from operating leverage and under‑appreciated growth potential — a catalyst that can attract buyers. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie completed a real‑world study of Vraylar in bipolar I disorder, a data point that supports the product’s real‑world evidence but is unlikely to move near‑term revenue materially. Article Title

AbbVie completed a real‑world study of Vraylar in bipolar I disorder, a data point that supports the product’s real‑world evidence but is unlikely to move near‑term revenue materially. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have modestly updated fair‑value models (example: a small move to ~$248.29), reflecting mixed views — positive readthroughs on pipeline and immunology assets offset by caution on execution. Article Title

Analysts have modestly updated fair‑value models (example: a small move to ~$248.29), reflecting mixed views — positive readthroughs on pipeline and immunology assets offset by caution on execution. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns about competitive pressure in key franchises and execution risk (integration, manufacturing ramp timelines, and maintaining growth after major product lifecycles) are being highlighted in coverage and may be prompting profit‑taking. Article Title

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

