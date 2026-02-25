Susan Hohenleitner Sells 2,033 Shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CFO Susan Hohenleitner sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $11,893.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 230,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,618.05. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ardelyx Trading Up 14.1%

ARDX opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $125.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Director David M. Mott bought 333,333 shares (~$1.95M) at about $5.84, increasing his stake ~11.2% — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. Read More.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 34.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,250,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,103,000 after buying an additional 2,866,843 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $708,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 306,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 254,417 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted small molecule drugs for cardio‐renal and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s lead marketed product, tenapanor (sold under the brand name XPHOZAH in the United States), is approved for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. Ardelyx’s proprietary approach targets epithelial transporters in the gastrointestinal tract, offering localized activity with limited systemic exposure.

Beyond tenapanor, Ardelyx’s development pipeline includes treatments designed to address other complications in kidney disease and related metabolic disorders.

