Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Holdings Lifted by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2,745.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,480 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,827 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Arete Research set a $125.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

