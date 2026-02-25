Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 800.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 89.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $457.00 to $397.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.53.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $337.70 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.07 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.72.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

