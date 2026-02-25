Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1,381.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.7% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navigoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 61.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $607.82 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $616.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.96.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.