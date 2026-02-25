Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1,381.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.7% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navigoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 61.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of QQQ stock opened at $607.82 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $616.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.96.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large-scale buying by hedge funds in big-cap “Mag 7” names and a noted Eli Lilly buying spree has led to massive accumulation in broad ETFs including QQQ, supporting demand for the index-heavy ETF. Hedge funds’ Mag 7, Eli Lilly buying spree sparks massive ETF accumulation in IVV, SPY, QQQ
- Positive Sentiment: Recent daily ETF flow data show QQQ taking the top spot for inflows — a direct positive for the ETF’s price as passive accumulation amplifies upside when large-cap tech is in favor. Daily ETF Flows: QQQ Takes No.1 Spot
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buying in tech names and commentary that “tech insiders buy the dip” have supported investor confidence in the sector-heavy QQQ, suggesting some buyers view recent weakness as a buying opportunity. Tech Insiders Buy The Dip Even As The Market Panics
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF-focused market commentary and daily updates (TipRanks) show mixed pre-market signals and underline that short-term moves are being driven by flows and sentiment rather than fresh fundamentals. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/24/2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro reads are mixed: Q4 growth softened but some Q1 data suggest a rebound — this can keep QQQ sensitive to incoming economic prints and Fed/fiscal commentary. U.S. Growth Slows In Q4, But Early Q1 Data Signals A Rebound
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff uncertainty and talk of a “Plan B” import-tax clock have weighed on market sentiment; elevated policy risk can hurt growth-sensitive and supply-chain-exposed tech names inside QQQ. Tariff ‘Plan B’: Why The Market Is Ignoring The Looming 150-Day Clock On New Import Taxes, Gold Up 2.4%
- Negative Sentiment: Several pieces flag renewed AI-sector volatility and debate that the recent AI-led rally may be overstretched — negative headlines on an “AI market crash” increase downside risk for QQQ’s AI- and software-heavy holdings. The AI Market Crash Just Got A Lot Worse
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
