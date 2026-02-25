Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 96,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 111,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 156.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,714,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130,244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $25.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.