Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 140.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises approximately 0.3% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in NRG Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NRG Energy this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

NRG Energy Price Performance

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $7,144,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,939.20. This trade represents a 41.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 12,383 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,938,682.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,254.32. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,556 shares of company stock worth $27,550,446. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $184.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.27. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $184.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 4.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.