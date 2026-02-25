Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOFree Report) by 1,218.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.6% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 134,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $632.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The stock has a market cap of $846.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $632.51 and its 200-day moving average is $618.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

