Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1,218.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.6% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 134,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,405,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $632.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The stock has a market cap of $846.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $632.51 and its 200-day moving average is $618.89.
Key Stories Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Pre-market and market commentary highlighted an AI-driven lift in mega-cap names that track the S&P 500, helping push VOO higher. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Up Today, 2/24/2026?
- Positive Sentiment: The Supreme Court action that undercut the Trump tariff program boosted several S&P 500 names, reducing trade-policy risk and lifting broad-index ETFs like VOO. 7 S&P 500 Stocks Gain The Most After Trump Tariffs Are Slapped Down
- Positive Sentiment: Several outlets and analysts reiterated that S&P 500 index ETFs remain a long-term buy for diversified exposure to the U.S. economy, supporting inflows into funds such as VOO. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF: A Smart Buy for Long-Term Investors Right Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry pieces highlight S&P 500 ETFs as core holdings and compare index approaches (equal-weight vs cap-weight), useful context but not an immediate catalyst. These Top S&P 500 ETFs are Likely to Outperform Your Portfolio
- Neutral Sentiment: Discussion of alternative S&P strategies (e.g., equal-weight RSP) and broader ETF education may shift some flows over time but are not an immediate driver for VOO. VIDEO: ETF of the Week: RSP
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff announcements and uncertainty around trade policy have pressured sentiment at times; headlines that tariffs kicked in or were expected pressured futures and weighed on VOO in recent sessions. S&P 500 expected to start flat as new Trump tariffs begin
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage explicitly noted tariff announcements weighing on Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF, highlighting lingering political risk that can cap gains. U.S. Tariff Announcement Weighs on Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.