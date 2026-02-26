Alvaro Doyle Sells 7,913 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Alvaro Doyle sold 7,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.83, for a total transaction of $1,367,603.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258.86. The trade was a 99.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vicor Stock Performance
Shares of Vicor stock opened at $197.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 1.90. Vicor Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $203.86.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $107.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.78 million. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3,918.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,368,000 after purchasing an additional 421,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vicor by 1,542.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after buying an additional 413,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 4,634.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Vicor by 1,921.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 254,630 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $12,625,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and management commentary signaled improving, profitable growth (EPS $1.01 vs. $0.38 est.), which pushed investor confidence. MarketBeat Vicor earnings summary
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/press coverage framing Vicor as a key supplier for AI infrastructure in 2026 lifted thematic demand and investor interest. Seeking Alpha: Powering The AI Infrastructure Of 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Vicor to a stronger rating (from Hold to Strong‑Buy), providing an institutional validation that likely supported buying. Zacks Research upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — heavy call buying was reported, a short‑term bullish flow that can magnify upward moves in the stock. American Banking News: call options activity
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional investors have been increasing exposure (Vanguard, Dimensional, Price T. Rowe, Manulife, Arrowstreet), which supports longer‑term demand but is not new news. MarketBeat institutional holdings
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales disclosed this week (large VP/director/CAO sells totaling millions), which can create short‑term concern about insider cashing out. Example: VP Alvaro Doyle sold 7,913 shares (~$1.37M). Alvaro Doyle SEC filing
- Negative Sentiment: Other recent insider sales include Director Zheng John Shen, Director Samuel J. Anderson, VP Claudio Tuozzolo and CAO Quentin Fendelet — each sale disclosed via SEC filings and totaling several hundred thousand to over $1M individually. Example SEC filing (Anderson)
About Vicor
Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.
The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.
