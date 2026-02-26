Jill Granat Sells 11,525 Shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Jill Granat sold 11,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $778,052.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 476,126 shares in the company, valued at $32,143,266.26. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jill Granat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Jill Granat sold 1,925 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $129,822.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Jill Granat sold 5,315 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $376,674.05.

QSR opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $73.70.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.08%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Restaurant Brands International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike — RBI raised its quarterly dividend from $0.62 to $0.65 (annualized $2.60, ~3.8% yield), which can attract income-focused buyers and provide some downside support for the stock. 3 Big Dividend Stocks Just Raised Payouts—Here’s Who’s Leading in 2026 (QSR)

Dividend hike — RBI raised its quarterly dividend from $0.62 to $0.65 (annualized $2.60, ~3.8% yield), which can attract income-focused buyers and provide some downside support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Investor event scheduled — Management is hosting an investor presentation and Q&A on Feb. 26, which may spur intraday buying if guidance, growth initiatives or capital-allocation plans are perceived positively. Restaurant Brands International is Hosting an Investor Event on February 26, 2026

Investor event scheduled — Management is hosting an investor presentation and Q&A on Feb. 26, which may spur intraday buying if guidance, growth initiatives or capital-allocation plans are perceived positively. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revision — JPMorgan trimmed its price target from $77 to $72 but kept an “overweight” rating. That reduces near-term upside expectations slightly but retains institutional support. Analyst Rating/Price Target Note

Analyst revision — JPMorgan trimmed its price target from $77 to $72 but kept an “overweight” rating. That reduces near-term upside expectations slightly but retains institutional support. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — Multiple executives (including Axel Schwan, CFO Sami Siddiqui and several others) reported sizable sales on Feb. 23 (individual disposals from ~3.9k to ~34.9k shares; CFO’s stake down ~28.7%). Large, clustered insider sales are being viewed negatively by the market and likely contributed to the stock weakening today. SEC Filing (example insider sale)

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10.6% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23,154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,362 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

