Sami Siddiqui Sells 12,828 Shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CFO Sami Siddiqui sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $866,018.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,121.73. This represents a 28.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:QSR opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 105.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike — RBI raised its quarterly dividend from $0.62 to $0.65 (annualized $2.60, ~3.8% yield), which can attract income-focused buyers and provide some downside support for the stock. 3 Big Dividend Stocks Just Raised Payouts—Here’s Who’s Leading in 2026 (QSR)

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.65.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

