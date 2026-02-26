Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 4,469 Shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total value of $780,287.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,113.80. The trade was a 13.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $197.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. Vicor Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $203.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. Vicor had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Zacks Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

