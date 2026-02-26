Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $40.65 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $284.11 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $2.21 per share (payable Mar 17, shareholders of record Mar 9); the payout implies about a 3.1% yield and supports income-focused buyers. Business Wire Dividend Announcement

Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $2.21 per share (payable Mar 17, shareholders of record Mar 9); the payout implies about a 3.1% yield and supports income-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Company press releases (and wider coverage) formalize the dividend and remind investors of UnitedHealth’s large scale and cash-generation profile, which can moderate volatility for long-term holders. Yahoo Finance

Company press releases (and wider coverage) formalize the dividend and remind investors of UnitedHealth’s large scale and cash-generation profile, which can moderate volatility for long-term holders. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentaries note UNH has underperformed the Dow and that valuation has compressed after the recent pullback; analysts remain mixed but some are cautiously optimistic about recovery if margins normalize. Barchart

Several market commentaries note UNH has underperformed the Dow and that valuation has compressed after the recent pullback; analysts remain mixed but some are cautiously optimistic about recovery if margins normalize. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and guidance shock: reporting suggests a major driver of the recent ~23% decline was disappointing 2026 guidance plus a proposed Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement update for 2027 that was essentially flat (+0.09%), well below industry models — this has materially cut forward earnings expectations. Forbes

Regulatory and guidance shock: reporting suggests a major driver of the recent ~23% decline was disappointing 2026 guidance plus a proposed Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement update for 2027 that was essentially flat (+0.09%), well below industry models — this has materially cut forward earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Core business margin pressure: UnitedHealthcare revenue rose ~15.7% in 2025, but adjusted operating earnings declined sharply (reported ~41.1% fall) as medical cost trends and reduced Medicare funding squeezed margins — investors will be watching repricing and cost-management progress. Zacks

Core business margin pressure: UnitedHealthcare revenue rose ~15.7% in 2025, but adjusted operating earnings declined sharply (reported ~41.1% fall) as medical cost trends and reduced Medicare funding squeezed margins — investors will be watching repricing and cost-management progress. Negative Sentiment: Near-term price weakness continues in daily trading reports and analyst notes as the market digests guidance, regulatory risk and slower margin recovery — the stock’s recent volatility reflects uncertainty about near-term earnings. Yahoo Market Note

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.