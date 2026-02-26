Duncan Fulton Sells 10,308 Shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Duncan Fulton sold 10,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $695,893.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,694.27. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Duncan Fulton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Duncan Fulton sold 1,775 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $119,777.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Duncan Fulton sold 3,531 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $250,312.59.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $73.70.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.08%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Restaurant Brands International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike — RBI raised its quarterly dividend from $0.62 to $0.65 (annualized $2.60, ~3.8% yield), which can attract income-focused buyers and provide some downside support for the stock. 3 Big Dividend Stocks Just Raised Payouts—Here’s Who’s Leading in 2026 (QSR)

Dividend hike — RBI raised its quarterly dividend from $0.62 to $0.65 (annualized $2.60, ~3.8% yield), which can attract income-focused buyers and provide some downside support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Investor event scheduled — Management is hosting an investor presentation and Q&A on Feb. 26, which may spur intraday buying if guidance, growth initiatives or capital-allocation plans are perceived positively. Restaurant Brands International is Hosting an Investor Event on February 26, 2026

Investor event scheduled — Management is hosting an investor presentation and Q&A on Feb. 26, which may spur intraday buying if guidance, growth initiatives or capital-allocation plans are perceived positively. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revision — JPMorgan trimmed its price target from $77 to $72 but kept an “overweight” rating. That reduces near-term upside expectations slightly but retains institutional support. Analyst Rating/Price Target Note

Analyst revision — JPMorgan trimmed its price target from $77 to $72 but kept an “overweight” rating. That reduces near-term upside expectations slightly but retains institutional support. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — Multiple executives (including Axel Schwan, CFO Sami Siddiqui and several others) reported sizable sales on Feb. 23 (individual disposals from ~3.9k to ~34.9k shares; CFO’s stake down ~28.7%). Large, clustered insider sales are being viewed negatively by the market and likely contributed to the stock weakening today. SEC Filing (example insider sale)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.65.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Featured Articles

