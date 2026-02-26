Brucke Financial Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 1.1% of Brucke Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,401,304,000 after purchasing an additional 250,934 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 24.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after buying an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ASML by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,933,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ASML by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,285,000 after acquiring an additional 72,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 448,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Santander lowered ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Up 1.9%

ASML opened at $1,526.51 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,547.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,305.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,074.85. The stock has a market cap of $600.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.