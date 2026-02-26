Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $2.69. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 4,184,971 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MBOT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Friday, November 28th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Microbot Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Microbot Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microbot Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Microbot Medical Stock Up 2.0%

Institutional Trading of Microbot Medical

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Microbot Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of micro-robotic platforms for minimally invasive procedures. Leveraging proprietary microbot technology, the company aims to navigate complex vascular and luminal pathways within the body to deliver therapy, retrieve tissue samples or perform diagnostic tasks in a precise, targeted manner.

Microbot Medical operates two primary technology divisions. Its endovascular platform is designed to traverse blood vessels and deliver clot-retrieval systems, drug payloads or cell-based therapies directly at the site of vascular injury, with applications in acute ischemic stroke and peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

