JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 134.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759,844 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.08% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $55,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. WJ Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $48.73.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

