JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 40,568 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF $EUSA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.00% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $55,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUSA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 223,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,025,000 after acquiring an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 388,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EUSA opened at $107.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $108.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in the securities of the Underlying Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

