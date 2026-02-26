Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.08 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $263.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $293.06.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Argus decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

