iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.71% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $55,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 268.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $140.59 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

