Conagra Brands $CAG Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.63% of Conagra Brands worth $55,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $2,489,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 342,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 106,891 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,251,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,578,000 after buying an additional 208,450 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 720,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 86,604 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,310,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.93 and a beta of -0.01. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -636.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.07.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

