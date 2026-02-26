JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 139,188 Shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,188 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.27% of Core Natural Resources worth $54,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 1,290.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Core Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

NYSE CNR opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.71. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.54 million. Core Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Core Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.29%.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

