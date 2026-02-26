Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,647.04 and traded as high as GBX 1,661. Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,652, with a volume of 833,808 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,360 price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,326.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 15.3%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,560.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,647.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82.

At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly. We are a trusted, reliable partner and dependable source of over 800+ (as of Feb 2025) high-quality generic, specialty and branded pharmaceutical products that hospitals, physicians and pharmacists need to treat their patients across North America, MENA and Europe.

