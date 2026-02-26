Empirical Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 191.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,452,000 after purchasing an additional 552,009 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 10.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in RTX by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,693,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,344,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX opened at $196.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.24. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

