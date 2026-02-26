National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPBP) Short Interest Up 397.1% in February

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,941 shares, an increase of 397.1% from the January 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

National Healthcare Properties Price Performance

National Healthcare Properties stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. National Healthcare Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

National Healthcare Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from National Healthcare Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

About National Healthcare Properties

NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.

