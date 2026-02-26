MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

MAN Group PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) is a global alternative investment management firm specializing in the design, implementation and delivery of quantitative and discretionary investment strategies. The company offers a diverse range of products across liquid and private markets, serving institutional investors, private wealth clients and intermediaries. Its flexible investment approach seeks to deliver performance through multiple market environments by combining systematic research, data analytics and experienced portfolio management teams.

Key components of MAN Group’s business include its quantitative investment arm, which employs algorithmic and data-driven models to capture market opportunities across asset classes, and its discretionary investment arm, which leverages fundamental research and sector expertise.

