Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.48 and traded as high as $20.46. Silicom shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 16,223 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicom in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 million. Silicom had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,306,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Silicom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 530,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicom during the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd. is an Israel‐based provider of advanced networking infrastructure products designed to enhance data throughput, security, and functionality in enterprise, cloud, telecommunications, and edge‐computing environments. The company develops and manufactures a range of network interface cards (NICs), specialized adapters, and turnkey network appliances that support high‐performance packet processing, encryption, compression, and traffic optimization. Silicom’s solutions are engineered to offload complex network functions from central processing units, enabling customers to achieve greater efficiency, reliability, and scalability in their data centers.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Lod, Israel, Silicom has grown from a niche hardware developer into a global supplier of connectivity and networking solutions.

