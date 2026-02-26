Douglas Herrington Sells 6,835 Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total value of $1,406,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,512,341.02. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN opened at $210.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Amazon.com News
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts say AWS capacity expansion could drive upside: Bank of America and other analysts argue AWS is aggressively adding capacity (estimated ~15 GW by 2027), which could boost revenue and justify AWS growth expectations. Amazon’s AWS expansion could drive potential revenue upside
- Positive Sentiment: BofA and other firms reiterate bullish ratings: BofA kept a Buy and $275 target citing AWS capacity advantages; Wells Fargo reiterated Overweight — analyst support tempers downside from the recent pullback. Is Amazon underestimated? Analyst note
- Positive Sentiment: Concrete capacity buildouts: Amazon pledged a $12B Louisiana data‑center investment to support AI/cloud demand — tangible capacity increases that underpin AWS revenue growth and justify part of the broader capex narrative. Amazon pledges $12B for Louisiana data centers
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership/AGI research change: The head of Amazon’s AGI lab is leaving — watch for follow-up on leadership and research continuity; impact on near-term revenue is unclear. Head of Amazon’s AGI lab is leaving
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-term market tailwinds: cooperation news in the AI ecosystem (e.g., Anthropic excursions) has helped software/cloud names rally, giving AMZN some momentum independent of fundamentals. Anthropic extends enterprise olive branch
- Negative Sentiment: Investor anxiety over massive AI capex: Ongoing debate about Amazon’s ~ $200B AI/data‑center capex plan is pressuring the stock — questions on timing of returns and FCF impact continue to weigh on valuation. 200B AI spending debate
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: multiple senior execs (including filings from CEO Andy Jassy and others) disclosed sizable stock sales last week — a near‑term negative sentiment signal that can amplify downward pressure. Jassy Form 4 filing
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risks rising: California seeks an injunction over alleged merchant‑bullying on pricing, Italy banned an Amazon unit from processing staff data, and Spain flagged delays in compliance — potential fines, restrictions or compliance costs add uncertainty. California seeks injunction Italy privacy ban Spain antitrust note
- Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest and market positioning: reported increases in short positions and sector rotation into Energy/Utilities amplify volatility risk for AMZN if sentiment sours further.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,868,735,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,308,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after buying an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after buying an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Read this or regret it forever
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.