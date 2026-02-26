Harbour Energy (PMOIF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.2205) per share and revenue of $5.0640 billion for the quarter.

Harbour Energy Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $3.48.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc is a British oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in London. It was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Noble Group’s energy division and is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker: HBR) with an over-the-counter quotation in the United States (OTCMKTS: PMOIF). Since its inception, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions, including the purchase of BP’s North Sea assets in 2017 and the merger with Chrysaor Energy in 2021, positioning it among the largest independent hydrocarbon producers in the UK.

The company’s core operations encompass upstream activities across the hydrocarbon value chain.

