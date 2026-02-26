BNP Paribas Exane Has Lowered Expectations for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by BNP Paribas Exane from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price target points to a potential downside of 33.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHTR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $225.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.01. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $180.38 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 11.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 74.9% in the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $1,557,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

