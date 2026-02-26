JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $56.37 Million Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,266 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.20% of Vaxcyte worth $56,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,942,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,672,000 after purchasing an additional 534,552 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 42.4% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,068,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,770,000 after buying an additional 913,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,903,000 after acquiring an additional 142,086 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,399,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,491,000 after acquiring an additional 273,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,310,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,608,000 after acquiring an additional 102,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $556,974.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $696,469.28. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harpreet S. Dhaliwal sold 9,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $454,900.67. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,198.32. The trade was a 28.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $77.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

PCVX stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $83.33.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.34). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company’s platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

