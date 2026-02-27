Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,122 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,792 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Adobe by 350.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $259.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.43. The company has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.28 and a 12-month high of $453.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC set a $302.00 price objective on Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.76.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

