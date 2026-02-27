Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.4% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $99.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. The trade was a 23.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $97.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.71%.

Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

