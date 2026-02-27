Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,259 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,270,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,363,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,928,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198,330 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,718,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662,309 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,689,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 84.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,561,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,240 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Pfizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

