Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 20,924 Citigroup Inc. $C

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Citigroup accounts for 1.1% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $40,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.3% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

