Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 20,924 Citigroup Inc. $C

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Citigroup accounts for 1.1% of Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $40,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.3% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Citigroup stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup
In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Citi has formed an AI infrastructure team to advise and finance the build‑out of data centers and other AI infrastructure, targeting an estimated $3 trillion opportunity by 2030 — a potential long‑term source of advisory fees and lending volume. Citigroup forms AI infrastructure team to capture data center boom – Bloomberg
- Positive Sentiment: BlackRock appointed Citi Investor Services to provide select middle‑office services for $4.0 trillion of U.S. iShares ETFs on Aladdin — a meaningful institutional mandate that can boost custody/servicing revenues and strengthen client relationships. BlackRock Appoints Citi to Provide Select ETF Middle Office Services on Aladdin
- Positive Sentiment: Citi committed $60 billion to affordable‑housing investments, nearly doubling its pace in the sector — a strategic capital deployment that supports recurring lending, tax‑credit and structured‑finance businesses while enhancing ESG credentials. Citi Commits $60B To Affordable Housing, Nearly Doubling Pace Of Sector Investment
- Positive Sentiment: Citi made a strategic investment in Japan’s Sakana AI — reinforcing its push into AI partnerships and local dealflow in Asia. Such minority/strategic stakes can seed future advisory or financing engagements. Citigroup invests in Japan’s Sakana AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media attention: Citi is a “trending” stock on Zacks/Yahoo and has recent analyst support (e.g., Piper Sandler reiterated Overweight and lifted targets earlier), which can amplify flows and volatility but is not an immediate earnings change. Citigroup Inc. (C) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Negative Sentiment: Option activity showed some bearish positioning recently (puts leading calls, higher implied vol), which can increase short‑term downside risk if sentiment shifts or news disappoints. Option traders moderately bearish in Citi with shares down 1.7%
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on C. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.
Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.
