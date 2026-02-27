Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,869 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $112,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 466,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,233,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 309,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 88.9% in the third quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3,694.7% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Truist Financial set a $611.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $668.00 to $671.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 target price on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $739.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.27.

Mastercard stock opened at $514.55 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $546.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.97. The firm has a market cap of $458.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

