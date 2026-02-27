Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 164.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,246 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuit by 456.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 36,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,079,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit from $868.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $340.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $739.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.18.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total value of $50,507,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,067,953.12. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $394.42 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $349.00 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $531.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

