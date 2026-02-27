DNB Asset Management AS Has $57.72 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 504,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,521 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $57,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $2,618,295,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $725,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 231.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $539,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Walt Disney by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,921,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $856,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,938 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 11,943.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,827,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $350,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,638 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.