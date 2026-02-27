Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP Buys 22,095 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 9.6% of Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $212.63 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.78 and its 200-day moving average is $186.15.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.41%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,278.75. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,838.60. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.77.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

