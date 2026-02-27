Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP Buys 22,095 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 9.6% of Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Camrose Capital Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6%
NASDAQ TXN opened at $212.63 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.78 and its 200-day moving average is $186.15.
Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.41%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,278.75. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,838.60. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.77.
Texas Instruments News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TI announced a major move into wireless connectivity via a roughly $7.5 billion deal for Silicon Labs, which should expand TI’s addressable market in wireless and connectivity chips and diversify growth beyond analog. Texas Instruments Seeks Growth In Wireless Connectivity With US$7.5b Silicon Labs Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its TXN price target to $250 (from $225) and sees a balanced earnings outlook, which supports upside potential despite the firm’s Neutral rating. Analyst support can help limit downside and influence investor sentiment. Cantor Fitzgerald Lifts Texas Instruments (TXN) Target, Sees Balanced Earnings Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: TI CEO Haviv Ilan will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 4 — an event likely to provide fresh commentary on demand trends, margins and the Silicon Labs integration; could move the stock depending on tone. TI CEO Haviv Ilan to speak at Morgan Stanley investor conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent pieces (Yahoo/Zacks) note TXN is down since the last earnings report and dig into estimates — the coverage highlights modest EPS/revenue misses and tempered Q1 guidance that have weighed on sentiment but don’t indicate a structural downturn. Why Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Down 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons (e.g., Credo vs. TXN) and capital-management presentations review TI’s scale, rising data-center exposure and capital allocation; these are context pieces that inform longer-term positioning rather than near-term price moves. CRDO vs. TXN: Which Semiconductor Stock Is the Better Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Investor letters and notes (e.g., Madison Investments) point to a quicker-than-expected industry recovery that briefly pressured TXN shares as expectations shifted — highlights that short-term sentiment can swing on macro/demand outlook changes. Texas Instruments (TXN) Fell Due to Quicker Recovery Expectation
- Negative Sentiment: Broader geopolitical risk: reporting that US tech leaders were warned about a potential China move on Taiwan by 2027 underscores supply-chain and regional-risk concerns for semiconductor firms, a macro factor that can increase volatility and risk premium for TXN. Tim Cook, Jensen Huang, Lisa Su Were Reportedly Warned Of Potential China Move On Taiwan By 2027
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.
TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.
