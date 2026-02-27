Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,652,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,104 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $644,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Moment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.5% in the third quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 14,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock worth $119,145,289. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $348.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. President Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $323.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.57.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $307.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

