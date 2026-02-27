Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND is Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 6.1% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,870,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,835,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636,769 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,896,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,803,000 after buying an additional 6,332,554 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,579,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,087,000 after buying an additional 4,971,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,913,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,226,000 after buying an additional 4,719,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,575,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,426,000 after buying an additional 4,217,095 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $75.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

