Close Asset Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $163.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $179.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 343,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,545,448 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

